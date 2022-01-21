Apple has decided that Android is worth a loaf of bread

Market research, including those that monitor the sale of used items, have been saying this for years: Android smartphones retain their value much less over time than iPhones, of course Apple knows this and has now decided to significantly reduce the value. of Android terminals when exchanging to buy a new iPhone.

Sorry for Android users, especially for switchers who want to take a break or leave the green robot to try or permanently switch to iPhone. For a few hours now, certainly in the United States but probably also elsewhere, Apple has significantly reduced the trade-in value of some of the most expensive and popular Android smartphones.

For example, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, a few days ago valued at a maximum of 325 dollars, with the new lowered Apple valuation allows you to get a maximum of 260 dollars, as reported by MacRumors. Collapse even more striking for Galaxy S21 Plus which goes from the previous $ 535 to the current $ 325. Things are no better for the Google Pixel 5, previously valued at $ 315 now at $ 235 at most.

For comparison, if a user wants to trade in iPhone 12 to buy iPhone 13 Pro, the maximum value they can get from Apple is $ 450, which is $ 190 more than the Galaxy S21. The previous iPhone 11 also fares better with a valuation of $ 300, which is $ 40 more than the Galaxy S21.

At the same time, Apple has also reduced the trade-in value of some of its products for the purchase of a new model, but with much smaller tweaks. For example, the basic iPad goes from $ 205 to $ 200, iPad Air from $ 345 to $ 335, MacBook Pro drops from $ 1,630 to $ 1,415, iMac from $ 1,320 to $ 1,260.

We remind you that the Apple Trade In second-hand collection, evaluation and exchange program is also available in Italy. From this page you need to enter the IMEI code of your smartphone or the details of your device to trade in to obtain a maximum rating if the device is in perfect condition, otherwise the value naturally drops.

