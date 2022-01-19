Apple has disabled the feature

iPhone 13 disappoints expectations, official confirmation from Apple also arrives. This much requested feature has been disabled.

Bad news for Apple users. Apple has confirmed that it has disabled a particular function, which is in great demand, especially during a phone call. It is not a bug, but a decision of the parent company that produced it smartphone top of the range.

The iPhone 13 they do not have the function of noise cancellation during phone calls. Until the previous model, the appropriate item was found in the accessibility settings: the front microphone is regularly present, at the hardware level there is no difference from this point of view compared to the 12. No limitations, but it is not even a bug as some had speculated. There Apple gave a official answer to the question.

The lack of this function therefore concerns only the software. Anyone can verify the absence on the thirteenth model of Apple by following these steps: settings, accessibility, audiovisual content, finally activate the noise cancellation option. A user reached out to Apple Support to find out more, finally getting a response.

We are also on Telegram: follow us for all the news!

iPhone 13, function disabled: Apple confirms

The truth is that noise cancellation has been disabled from Apple itself. This feature typically reduces ambient noise during a call when you hold the handset close to your ear. An option active by default on previous models, but not on iPhone 13. It cannot be ruled out that Apple has decided to remove this item from the settings to prevent the user from deactivating it (voluntarily or not).

READ ALSO -> The new iPhone will be cheaper: the right price for all budgets!

Apple Support has made it clear that the setting is not present because it is not available. The function is not supported on 13. Previously the support replied that the cause of this absence was a bug. Things – apparently – are different.

READ ALSO -> Video games of 2022: the five most anticipated titles coming out for PlayStation

Features. The system a dual camera more advanced than ever, it improves the quality of images shot at night by 47%. There Cinema mode automatically reduces depth of field and you can change focus even after shooting. Up to 19 hours of video playback. Unprecedented autonomy. Even more powerful thanks to the new A15 Bionic chip and ultra-fast 5G.

The Ceramic Shield it’s harder than any smartphone glass. You can count on resistance to splashes, drops and dust. Incredible colors on the Super Retina XDR display, now 28% brighter. A design robust in every respect. A longer battery life.