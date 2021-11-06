Business

Apple has hired the chief executive of Tesla Autopilot

Apple always very careful not to leak information about his project for an autonomous car but, according to some sources, one of his latest moves would have been to take on the chief technology officer of the competition. It is about Christopher “CJ” Moore, which the director of the Tesla’s Autopilot software since 2019 and who has been working with Elon Musk’s company since 2014.

Christopher “CJ” Moore, head of Tesla Autopilot, to Apple

According to Bloomberg, “CJ” Moore will work on car software also at Apple and refer to Stuart Bowers. The latter was Moore’s predecessor at Tesla as director of the Autopilot project and left Tesla for Apple in 2019.

Apple Car

In previous interviews Moore revealed himself critical of some of Musk’s claims about autonomous driving. Specifically, he stated that Musk’s claims that level 5 automated driving is coming soon “do not correspond to engineering reality”. At the moment, Tesla cars, like nearly all newly developed vehicles, are limited to level 2 autonomous driving, which requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

Bowers and Moore aren’t the only two Tesla employees who’ve been at Apple. Cupertino also took over Michael Schwekutsch And Steve MacManus, who served as Tesla’s VP of Engineering.

