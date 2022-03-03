Apple has once again given an ‘Easter Egg’ to its first event of 2022

Apple has placed a nice and surprising ‘Easter Egg’ in the March event.

Apple has acquired the habit of accompanying its events with some Easter Eggs or easter eggs which, in general, are small messages or hidden content that can be discovered through some simple steps, but unimaginable.

This practice followed by those from Cupertino has already been presented in several of its events. The most recent was just the announcement for the launch of the iPhone 13, but just a year ago, Apple placed an ‘easter egg’ in AR of the ‘Spring Loaded’ event and this year he has done it again.

Discover the surprise in the invitation to the Apple event

Apple has officially announced his first event this year which was named ‘Peek Performance’ and has sent out the invitations, but has also added an amazing visual effect in augmented reality to invite everyone in a very special way.

And although Twitter is beginning to see a bit of the beautiful effect, we invite you to you discover it yourself performing the following steps:

Go to the Apple Events page

Click on the event logo. It’s the colored apple at the top.

Wait a few seconds while the augmented reality loads.

Inspect the space you are in until the tool identifies what is necessary.

Enjoy this amazing effect.

This easter egg comes with a button so you can schedule the date of the event directly on your calendar.

There is a lot of expectation, because among everything that could be launched during this event is the rumored iPhone SE 3 which has even been said could come at a cheaper price.

There are only days left to discover what Apple has prepared to surprise its customers, fans and users. This year could be one of the best for the company, important devices expected that could help repeat or exceed the success of 2021.

