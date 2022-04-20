Apple has proposed to donate a dollar to the World Wide Fund for Nature for each purchase with Apple Pay in the Apple Store

Share

Apple will donate $1 to the World Wildlife Fund for every purchase you make with Apple Pay at Apple Stores.

In the framework of Earth Day, Apple has announced that it will donate $1 to one of the largest international organizations created for the preservation of nature. The contribution will be made with every Apple Pay purchase in Apple stores, with the use of Apple Store or through its website.

This initiative is not new because for some years Apple had already proposed to provide monetary support to non-profit organizations. For this year, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will be favored. You can execute this idea thanks to the transactions made by its users around the world.

An Apple campaign with challenges

The clients of this company have, at the same time, the opportunity to participate in a Activity Challenge on Apple Watch. If you are one of the interested parties, all you have to do is an exercise routine for 30 minutes or more and with it you can get a special badge for the fitness app.

The announcement was accompanied by a message in which Apple made clear its commitment to ecology. In the same way, it ensures that it aims to become a carbon neutral company by the year 2030. This has been demonstrated by endeavoring to manufacture, sell and ship carbon footprint free products.

This is how Apple has started the campaign to support WWF

Via an email to your customersas it has done at other times, Apple explained the importance of contributing to the World Wildlife Fund:

“For 60 years, the World Wildlife Fund has worked to conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth. Connecting Conservation Science cutting edge with the collective power of its partners in the field, the World Wildlife Fund strives to develop and offer solutions innovative initiatives that protect communities, wildlife and the places they live.

This NGO created in April 1961, today has offices in more than 80 countries around the planet. Since its foundation it has channeled resources to develop more than 13 thousand projects that ensure the ecological integrity of priority ecosystems and promote sustainable social and economic development.

The mission that this organization has set itself is stop the degradation of the Earth’s natural environment. Similarly, it aims to build a future in which humanity lives in harmony with nature. For it, takes biodiversity into accountincluding the interconnections, patterns, and processes of the system to keep it healthy.

If you are in tune with this type of causes it is an excellent opportunity for you to join and contribute through transactions you make with Apple Pay at the Apple Stores.

