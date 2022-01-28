Apple has updated instructions on how to use AirTags safely

On Monday, Apple released an updated version of its guide to better manage your privacy and the sharing of your data: it includes some instructions on how to safely use AirTags, devices that can be attached to objects to track them when not. finds, and about which there had been growing concerns in recent times that they could be used to spy on people’s movements without their knowledge.

The guide contains detailed instructions on how to protect your data, your location and your privacy, with images that illustrate the various steps to take on the devices to manage the settings according to your preferences.

The AirTags, presented by Apple in April 2021, are small discs, with a diameter of about 3 centimeters, powered by battery and have a system inside them to send a radio signal (Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband) through which they can communicate with iPhones and other Apple devices. After purchase, they must be activated and connected to your device via Apple’s “Where’s” application. They can later be attached to various objects, such as a bunch of keys or a purse, so you know their location and reduce the risk of losing them. In recent times, some journalistic inquiries had collected a series of testimonies on the illicit use of AirTags to spy on people and their movements.

