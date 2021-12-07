Apple hides a Christmas surprise in the Apple Store app

With the Christmas holidays now imminent, Apple surprises its users by inserting a nice Easter egg inside one of its apps, namely the Apple Store app. Thanks to this app you can consult the entire Cupertino product and accessories catalog, make purchases, consult the Today at Apple events calendar to register for those you want, get advice and suggestions for your Apple devices and computers and more.

To activate the Christmas surprise in the Apple Store app, you need to type the phrase let it snow within the search field: you don’t even need to press enter to immediately see snowflakes appear on the screen and fall from above fluttering on the display. It is also possible to play around a bit by shaking iPhone, in this way the snow moves in response to the stresses, with an effect that is reminiscent of a Christmas-themed glass globe.

In reality, this small but nice surprise for Christmas in the Apple Store app is not new, because it was first spotted as early as 2017. Although in the past it was not typical for Apple to add such surprises in its app or in the invitations to keynotes, for some years now the multinational from Cupertino seems to have acquired a taste

For example, ever since Apple introduced iPhones with a LiDAR scanner, all keynote invitations feature some sort of augmented reality easter egg, usually foreshadowing an upcoming feature of an upcoming product.

While it’s been a few years now since Apple first made this let it snow surprise available in the Apple Store app, as Appleosophy notes, it’s nice to see it return in time for the Christmas holidays.

Recall that Apple has released, also for this year, its year-end short film to celebrate Christmas: this time the story is about a little girl who wants to save Simon, a snowman. A story for all those who can’t wait for the holidays and Christmas to come. Directed by Oscar nominee Jason Reitman and his father, Oscar nominee Ivan Reitman.