Apple hires a Ford executive for its Apple Car

Apple powers its most ambitious project with the most recognized talent in the automotive industry!

An updated report from Bloomberg ensures that Apple added Desi Ujkashevic, considered a Ford veteran, to its payroll, thanks to his 31 years of experience. Ujkashevic’s mission will be to Leveraging Apple Car Project Effortsfor the launch of the autonomous electric vehicle by 2025

Apple, which has faced a significant migration of engineers, changes in personnel and strategies in recent years, never stopped efforts to make the first fully autonomous electric car a reality. The signing of the young executive is Ford’s response to last year’s recruitment of Apple’s Doug Field.

The paths to and fro

Without Apple in between, Tesla signed Field in 2013 to help lead the Model 3 ramp-up.but returned to Apple in 2018, fully committed to the Apple Car project, before walking over to Ford in September 2021.

Ujkashevic’s work history starts with Ford since 1991 and her most recent role is global director of automotive safety engineering.

According to Bloomberg, Ujkashevic has great skill in handling regulatory mattersa crucial aspect that Apple will have to face in its efforts to expand and bring the autonomous electric vehicle project to a safe port.

During his tenure at Ford, Ujkashevic worked on several of the company’s most popular vehiclesamong them Escape, Explorer, Fiesta and Focusin addition to other categories such as Lincoln MKC and Aviator and propelled the auto giant into the electric vehicle industry.

It is estimated that The executive’s responsibility at Ford now falls to Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of technology.who is to head up the Apple Car team and project, following Field’s departure.

Analysts suggest that those from Cupertino were never interested in developing a car as such, but instead focused on a synergistic pact with a car manufacturer to develop the technology of your project.

The agenda that Apple contemplates for 2025 is very ambitious and even utopian for some, although the hiring of Ujkashevic suggests that company forges ahead in its electric car efforts. Perhaps the factor that Apple has to overcome is success in the midst of an increasingly competitive scenario, with protagonists such as Tesla, Rivian and Ford, immersed in their own electric vehicle projects.

The launch of an electric car is an unknown plot for Apple, despite its proven endorsements in production and supply chain management, and involves the deployment of an entire framework for details such as charging and service centers. What is clear to Apple is the goal of launching the first electric vehicle that dispenses with both the traditional steering wheel and the pedalssomething that science fiction filmography has already accustomed us to.

And it is that the company insists its self-driving technology will be safe and reliable enough for it to come true.

