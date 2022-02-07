Apple iPad Pro 2021 Wi-Fi + Cellular: discount of 300 Euros now on Amazon!

Incredible price for this iPad 2021 Wi-Fi + Cellular: the discount now of 300 Euros! On this iPad we have the AppleM1 chip for another level of performance and the best LiquidRetinaXDR display 12.9 “1 with ProMotion, TrueTone and wide color gamut.

The TrueDepth front camera with ultra-wide angle and Auto Framing, together with the 12MP Wide Angle, 10MP Ultra Wide Angle and LiDAR scanner allow you to have shooting and augmented reality experiences of the highest level. The Apple device also supports the most advanced connection standards such as 5G And WiFi 6.

Alternatively, at an attractive lower price too iPad Air 2020 model.

Super deals for the iPhone 13. The 512GB model in Blue is only available in two copies (more on the way), while the 128GB model in Red is given as available in 1-2 months, but this is a precautionary indication by Amazon because usually shipping it happens much earlier. Also look at the model with 256GB, also on offer, and ad iPhone 12 with 256GB, now at a truly remarkable price!

Very attractive prices for Apple Watch SE.

On sale Apple AirTag, pack of 4.

MacBooks with M1 chips are back on offer! 160 and 180 less than the Apple price list for

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, in 8GB / 256GB versions.



Check out all the other offers today too!