Apple iPhone 12 is Esselunga’s super Tech Offer

Apple’s still great iPhone 12 is the new one Tech offer signed Esselunga: the iPhone by the previous generation is proposed to a price extremely interesting.

In our recent collection of offers concerning smartphones from the Cupertino house we have paid attention to the interesting iPhone 13 (here is our review), but we have certainly not forgotten the still very valid models of last year.

Well, today we are talking about the “standard” model of the past generation: iPhone 12. The device has several reasons to be considered still valid and current: from the excellent OLED display to the A14 Bionic SoC (here is our comparison with competing chipsets), passing through 5G connectivity and a photographic sector capable of giving many satisfactions , without forgetting the always updated software and the long software support guaranteed by Apple.

Right now, iPhone 12 is on offer from Esselunga: the Tech Offer will be valid until December 31, 2021 and concerns the 128 GB memory cut, which can thus be purchased at the price of 699 euros. This is a very attractive price for a product that would certainly make a very welcome Christmas gift.

Do not forget to follow our Telegram price.tech channel in which we constantly report the best tech deals that you can find on the net: here is the direct link.

To give you an example, the current lowest price has Unieuro at 739 Euros in the 64 GB version.

For the complete list of Esselunga points of sale where you can go to seize this new Tech Offer before it runs out and before stocks run out, you can visit this link.

It might also interest you: The differences between iPhone 12 and iPhone 13: what changes with the new