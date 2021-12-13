Apple iPhone 13 Pro on offer at an all-time low on Amazon, but beware

There are not only promotions related to TVs on Amazon, as the popular e-commerce portal is teeming with offers in this period before Christmas 2021. Among these, the one relating to the Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro smartphone.

Deepening the promotional initiative, the device is now sold, in the Graphite color, at 1,099 euros on Amazon Italy, while generally the price of the product would amount to 1,189 euros. Essentially, therefore, reference is made to an 8% discount, as it is possible to save 90 euros (not exactly a few, considering that the iPhone 13 series was announced in September 2021). According to some external tools, this is the lowest price ever on Amazon Italy regarding this specific model.

In any case, you have to pay attention to one “detail”: the shipping times. In fact, it should be noted that at the time of writing the product is indicated as “generally shipped within 1-2 months“. On the other hand, we have already dealt with the issue of availability problems of the iPhone 13 range (and obviously not only) several times on these pages. In any case, luckily Amazon also highlights the writing”.The product will be delivered after Christmas“, in order to try to prevent possible orders placed” in a hurry “.

Net of this, theoffer from Amazon Italy it can potentially be intriguing also by virtue of the fact that, for example, the model involved at the time of writing is not available either on the official Unieuro portal or on the official MediaWorld website.

In any case, if you like deepen the model involved, you can refer to our iPhone 13 Pro review.