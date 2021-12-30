Apple iPhone 14: here is the technology that could revolutionize the iPhone

We are already beginning to talk about the future iPhone 14 series, despite the presentation of the 13th generation took place just over two months ago. According to a new rumor, Apple for its future family will implement the innovations long awaited by fans of the Cupertino giant.

A few days ago LG has announced that it has mass-produced type panels LTPO at 120 Hz on the orders of Apple, consequently not only Samsung will be the supplier of this type of panels. The same rumor was also circulating last year regarding the iPhone 13 series, but as we know the change did not happen. 2022 really seems to be the year of the turning point, from the notch to the display.

There LTPO technology (low temperature polycrystalline oxide) allows a higher energy savings thanks to the addition of an oxide layer to the panel. This processing improves the autonomy and allows a refresh rate up to 120Hz, but on the other hand it has a higher processing cost. Among the best known examples of using this technology are OnePlus 9 Pro

, the family Samsung Galaxy S21 And OPPO Find X3 Pro.