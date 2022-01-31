Apple: iPhone SE, iMac Pro, iPad Air 5 and new AirPods Pro are coming. All with new design

Like every self-respecting Sunday, here comes the newsletter of Gurmann, Bloomberg journalist, who as usual delights us with his indiscretions (from authoritative sources) on the news coming to Apple. Today we talk about the iPhone SE, iMac Pro, iPad Air 5 and still new AirPods Pro that we will see in the course of the year with very important innovations both in terms of design and as regards their hardware. But what awaits us for this 2022 with regards to the iPhone, iMac Pro, iPad Air and still the AirPods Pro earphones?

iMac Pro, iPad Air 5 and AirPods Pro: here are all the news coming

Gurman reiterated a decidedly program full of news for Apple in this 2022. It will most likely start with the arrival of a new iPhone which will be the cheapest of the series and which will allow those who do not want to spend too much on current iPhones to still have the Apple ecosystem and a complete and performing device. Here then is that the Cupertino company has in mind to launch a 3rd generation iPhone SE which aesthetically may not bring novelty but which at the hardware level instead will be renewed. First of all it will be set up with the support for the 5G network which will also be accompanied by a chip faster. The new iPhone SE is expected to have the same exterior design as the current model, including a 4.7-inch display with a Home Touch ID button.

The third generation iPhone SE could be presented by Apple during a specific event that the company would be ready to hold already in the next month of March or April. It will be an event where Tim Cook could also present the new version of iPad Air, that of the fifth generation. In this case, the rumors refer to a completely new product or almost, with characteristics similar to the sixth generation iPad mini, including a A15 Bionic chip, Ultra Wide 12 megapixel front camera with Center Stage (i.e. sensor capable of following the user’s movements), 5G network for cellular and flash models True Tone Quad-LED.

According to Gurman, 2022 will also be the year of new iMacs with larger screen than the current 24 ”. This is expected to launch a larger iMac in its display, powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and with iMac Pro denomination. The design will be very similar to the 24-inch iMac released last year even if it is not clear whether Apple will also offer the full range of iMac 24 colors for these iMacs. High-end Mac mini always powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

And we also return to talk about AirPods Pro. Gurman again states that Apple is planning a “big update” for its AirPods Pro later this year. In this case, the analyst had already predicted and previously stated that a launch of these new headphones from Apple was scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022. How will they be and what will change with the new AirPods Pro 2022? Rumors report a major change in design: Apple is testing a more compact design for the second-generation AirPods Pro that would eliminate the stems that go under the earphones. And if this were really the new design, the new AirPods Pro could look a lot like the current ones Beats Studio Buds released during 2021 always by Apple.