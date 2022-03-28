Apple is going to produce fewer iPhones and iPods: how the war in Ukraine hit one of the icons of global consumption

Rising commodity prices around the world as a result of the war meant that consumers have less left over to spend on Apple products. Photo: REUTERS

Apple is cutting production of AirPods and its iPhone SE model due to expectations that inflation will translate into lower demand. The cut responds to the effect that the invasion of Ukraine had on global inflation and the cut in purchasing power of consumers from all over the world that it entailed.

Apple launched the iPhone SE as its first 5G-enabled budget phone less than three weeks ago, but now is telling multiple suppliers that it intends to cut production orders by some 2 million to 3 million units for the quarter, citing weaker-than-expected demand.or, four people told the specialized media Nikkei Asia. It’s about 20% of what you had previously planned.

American tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods headphones by more than 10 million units for the full year of 2022as the company predicted tepid demand and wanted to reduce the level of inventories.

The company shipped about 76.8 million AirPods units in 2021, according to data from Counterpoint Research, but people with knowledge of the situation said overall shipments for 2022 could likely see a decline.

The company reduced its orders to suppliers in preparation for what it expects will be a drop in demand. Photo: REUTERS

Manzana also asked suppliers to make a couple of million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 range than previously plannedbut said this adjustment was based on seasonal demand.

These moves by the world’s most powerful supplier of chips and components underscore mounting pressure on the tech industry following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has exacerbated chip shortages that have plagued a range of industries for years, from smartphones to intelligent to personal computers and automobiles.

The specialized media said that the economic pressures derived from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the international response to it, prompted the measure. Sanctions against Russia not only crippled the country’s own economy, but also wobbled global supplies of some raw materials, creating volatility in energy and grain markets.. As inflation is expected to accelerate, consumer demand, especially in the technology sector, will be held back, the Nikkei reported.

“The war has affected spending in European markets. It is understandable that [los consumidores] save the money for food and heating”

Apple launched its new 5G-enabled iPhone SE on March 8, marketing it as its “most affordable iPhone,” according to a statement on its website.

Apple stopped selling all of its products in Russia and pulled state news apps RT and Sputnik News from its App Store outside the country shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There is the third brand of smartphones. Sales of some 5 million iPhones gave it a 16% market share last year, according to IDC data. In addition, it is the fifth largest manufacturer of personal computers on the Russian market.

The technology sector was already suffering from a shortage of chips. Photo: REUTERS

The company also limited Apple Pay and turned off Apple Maps live incidents and traffic status in Ukraine to protect Ukrainians.

Several world institutions lowered their forecasts for world economic growth for this year. The International Monetary Fund will cut its global economic growth forecast for 2022 in April, due to turmoil in Ukraine and downside risks in a number of countries. The IMF last estimated global economic growth of 4.4% for this year. China, the world’s second largest economy, also set a growth target of 5.5% for this year, the softest in the last 30 years.

