Apple is interested in purchasing Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media production company is reportedly considering the sale, after Apple and other big names in the industry expressed interest in its acquisition.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reports that Hello Sunshine is working with investment firms to explore a potential sale, with a valuation of the company hovering around $ 1 billion. It is unknown whether Hello Sunshine will find a suitable bidder, and it is unclear whether Apple is still considering a deal.

The Witherspoon media company is responsible for such hit shows as HBO’s “Big Little Lies”, Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere” and a number of current and future AppleTV + originals including “The Morning Show”, “Truth Be Told” , “My Kind of Country”. , “Surface” and “The Last Thing He Told Me”.

Although details were not reported, Apple’s interest in Hello Sunshine likely stemmed from the company’s importance in its production schedule.

Several major streaming services are looking for an edge in what has become a highly competitive industry. Netflix is ​​the clear leader in the industry, with an enviable list of exclusives and a steady stream of originals, but innovative services from Disney, HBO and NBC boast huge catalogs and are closing the gap.

With customers now looking for new content, industry players are eager to secure reliable, successful producers to outperform their competitors, and are willing to pay large sums for this opportunity. For example, Amazon in May signed a $ 8.45 billion deal to buy MGM.

