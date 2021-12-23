Apple is not the company Americans trust most: here are the complete data of the study

Apple is one of the companies that has been explicitly exposed to the privacy and security of managed data, however, according to a new study conducted by the Washington Post more users trust Amazon and Google, compared to those who place confidence in the Cupertino giant. Instead, there is much less trust in social realities, such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

The study was conducted by interviewing more than a thousand online users in the US, who were asked how much they trust companies like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon with regards to “responsible” management. user data and their browsing activity. Users could respond with the typical closed answer formula, choosing between: much, enough, not much or not at all. Respondents were also given the option not to express an opinion for unknown companies.

Google and Amazon are the companies that Americans trust most. Apple third

18% of respondents indicated that they trust Apple a lot, while only 14% put the same trust in Amazon and Google. However, in the “enough” category, Amazon reached 39%, Google 34% and finally Apple only 26%. Combining the two categories considered “positive”, Amazon collected 53% of the preferences, Google 48% and finally Apple occupied only the third step of the podium with an overall of 44%. Very little behind was Microsoft, with 43% of positive votes.

Merciless the result for Facebook, which occupied the last position of the studio with 72% of negative votes, followed by TikTok and Instagram (63% and 60%). 15% of users suggested trusting WhatsApp, while as regards Instagram and Facebook, all owned by the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, they totaled 19% and 20%. TikTok doesn’t do much better, with 12% positive ratings. The Washington Post poll confirms another recent study, which reported that Meta (Facebook’s new name) was considered by users to be the worst company of 2021.

