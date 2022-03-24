Apple is preparing an iPhone subscription, according to Mark Gurman

You may not buy your next iPhone, but rather subscribe to it. Mark Gurman has found clues to what would be Apple’s first hardware subscription service, for which we would pay monthly for an iPhone. The plan would be to launch this service in late 2022 or early 2023.

One subscription to rule them all

This subscription could convincing a lot of people that they can’t afford to buy an iPhone for cash, but you could pay a monthly fee. It would be a good alternative to financing the phone, something that is increasingly common and that is usually plagued with bank interests and conditions that not everyone meets.

This could also be an asset to Counteract longer iPhone update periods. Consumers used it for about two years in the past, but now that there are not so many innovations, they extend that life to three or four years on average. A subscription would allow consumers to renew the iPhone more often.

The service could also be integrated into a package of subscriptions, such as Apple One, offering both hardware and software and services in a single monthly fee. One subscription to rule them all, the maximum exponent of customer loyalty.

At the moment Bloomberg clarifies that the subscription is in the development phase and therefore there must be rough edges and details to be polished. Perhaps we will know something with the arrival of the iPhone 14 in September, but for now it looks interesting.