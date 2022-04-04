Apple is still working on a video game controller

Apple is focused on empowering your options in the world of video games!

Everything seems to indicate that the era of adapters to enhance the excitement of Apple Arcade games is coming to an end, thanks to a magnetic controller tailored to the iPhone with a patent that is already in the mouth of the media.

In the future, Apple Arcade games would be played with controllers similar to magnetic snap consoles on either side of an iPhone or iPad.

Goodbye Backbone One

Until now, and it is not known until when, Arcade fans have used a sub-$100 device sized to fit the iPhonewhich they adjust on each side to transform the device into a complete “console” with all its buttons and paddles.

Although users have the adaptable Backbone Onethose of the bitten apple work on their own project, according to the leaked patent application, which describes a mini adjustable console with a simple magnetic click on the side of the iPhone, which promises to enhance the emotions of the players.

According to the leaked patent text, the “Magnetically Attachable Gaming Accessory” proposes a system similar to the Apple Pencil, which would be connected with a simple magnetized click to an iPad, instead of placing the rechargeable stylus.

For analysts, behind the game patent application, what Apple pursues is to protect the connection of any accessory device to an iPhone or an iPad. In other words, one shot for two birds. Perhaps that is why he says that:

“Accessories that can enhance a specific functionality of an electronic device, can be easily connected to an electronic device, can be easy to use, and can have a small and efficient form factor. An example may provide a gaming accessory that can improve the gaming functionality of an electronic device, such as a phone, tablet or other computing device”.

Apple is obviously explicit in its dual intentions with the patent, when it says that it is a game accessory that can provide a physical interface to control the activities of the game on the electronic device… so that an electronic device screen remains at least largely unobstructed during the game.

And it is that Apple justifies its intention in the omnipresence of iPhones in our lives for multitasking and distraction occupies a large part of them. In this sense, it explains that the company makes it desirable that such devices perform specific functions thanks to the provision of accessories that improve its functionalities.

That means the proposal is not only for accessories that adhere magneticallybut for other accessories capable of recognizing when they are joined, stored or separated, thanks to the ability to alter their magnetic force to adapt to the use of the moment.

The patent application six inventors have been credited. among them Julian K. Missig, known for another request to share data across multiple screenswhich was linked with Sidecar.

Apple stresses the need for accessories that enhance specific functionality for a device with practical and efficient connection and small format and cites as an example, a game controller that includes the attachment function connected to the game accessory, on the surface of the device.

At your request Apple addresses the issue of user safetywhen considering putting limits on “the intensity of a magnetic field generated by the fixed matrix on a contact surface of the gaming accessory to protect information that could be stored magnetically, for example, on credit cards, transit passes or in another place”.

