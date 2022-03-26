Apple is taking over, little by little, the world’s leading mobile market for a simple reason

Apple dominates the premium mobile market in China with a market share of 63.50%.

At the end of last year we told you that the world’s leading mobile market, China, was led by two of the BBK Electronics group’s brands, vivo and OPPO, with a market share of 23 and 20% respectivelywhile Apple was relegated to fifth place with a market share of 13%.

Well now, a recent report from Counterpoint Research reveals that Apple is staying, little by little, with the first world mobile market for one simple reason: dominates the segment of premium terminals in China.

Apple increased its market share in China by almost 10% from the previous year

According to this report, the market share of Apple terminals in China within the segment of premium terminals, those that cost more than 600 dollars, increased by almost 10% compared to the previous year, going from 55.40% from 2020 to 63.50% from 2021something that caused the market share of premium Android smartphones in China to drop by 8%, from 44.60% from 2020 to 36.50% in 2021.

Even China surrenders to the iPhone 13

In this sense, Apple is staying with the Chinese mobile market because it has been able to take advantage of the gap left by Huawei in the segment of high-end terminals to position itself as the manufacturer that sold the most premium terminals in China in 2021.

Another reason that explains the hegemony of the Cupertino-based company in China is that it has a much more limited catalog than that of Android terminal manufacturerssince many of them have at least two models within their premium range, such as Xiaomi with its series Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 ProHonor with your series Magic V and Magic 4 or OPPO with its series Find N and Find X5.

Apple Could Have Made Over $6 Billion By Eliminating Chargers And Headphones

It is possible that premium terminals with Android recover part of the lost market share in China in 2021 thanks to the new flagships of 2022but this will not be easy and a good proof of this is that the sales of the new Xiaomi 12 family they fell about 60% compared to those of the Xiaomi 11 series of the previous year.

