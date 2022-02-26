Apple is the most relevant brand for consumers (and it’s been 7 years in a row)

Apple once again proves to be a company highly valued by users, its main rivals do not even appear on the list.

For the seventh consecutive year, Apple has been the most relevant brand for consumers according to the Prophet Brand Relevance index. After surveying 13,500 US consumers on 293 brands in 27 categories, Apple has once again topped the ranking as the most relevant brand in the world.

Curiously, in the top 10 most valued brands, we don’t see too many traditional Apple rivals. We can’t find Google or Microsoft among the 10 most valued brands, only Spotify can be considered a rival of the company.

The most relevant brands provide opportunities for people to be part of communities with passionate people who have shared interests.

This list is not based on sales or user numbers, simply on the user sentiment. These are the ten most relevant brands of 2022 for the Prophet Brand Relevance Index:

Manzana Platoon Spotify Bose Android Instant Pot PlayStation Fitbit TED USAA

The Beatles of all brands, Apple once again tops our charts. He continually proves that he is much more than just a phone, a watch or a headset. With Ted Lasso-like charm, it seamlessly offers millions of songs, games, and workouts to lure us into its ever-inspiring ecosystem.

Apple is on track to earn a trillion dollars by 2030

For Prophet, brands find success by appealing to “head and heart.” In this way they manage to be the most valued among customers.

The brands that primarily attract our heads are problem solvers. These ruthlessly pragmatic and pervasively innovative brands fuel today’s need for self-sufficiency and confidence. While brands that speak to the heart are customer-obsessed and distinctively inspired, turning consumers into fans, loyalists and collectors.

Although this is not a real “prize”, it is a good indication that Apple is doing things right. Consumers trust the apple company, and that’s for a reason.

