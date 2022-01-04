Apple is worth three trillion dollars on the stock market, is the first company in the world – Nerd4.life

Apple inaugurates 2022 with an extraordinary milestone: it is the first company in the world to have reached altitude three trillion dollars (3,000,000,000,000) of value in the stock market. Basically, the company’s stock value has risen by 5,800% since the iPhone was unveiled in 2007.

Yesterday, January 3, 2022, Apple’s stock price exceeded $ 182. There are over 16.4 billion shares on the market, hence the incredible figure of 3,000 billion dollars in total value. In practice, more than the GDP of entire countries such as France, England and even Italy.

Among other things, we are also talking about a rather rapid growth: in 2018 Apple had reached one trillion dollars, then rising to two trillion dollars in 2020. And to think that the Cupertino house was on the verge of bankruptcy at the end of the years. ’90 and was saved by a $ 150 million investment from Microsoft.

Just to make a comparison, Microsoft has $ 2.5 trillion in capitalization, Alphabet at $ 1.927 billion and Tesla at $ 1.190 billion. The giants of the videogame market do not even come close to these figures: Activision Blizzard is at $ 52.27 billion in capitalization, while EA reaches “only” at $ 38.1 billion.

One of the most profitable markets for Apple is undoubtedly that of smartphones. In this regard, according to some rumors and renderings appeared on the net, iPhone 14 will not have the notch but rather a display with hole punch.