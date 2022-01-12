Apple knocks from the Japanese for the Apple Car project

Two years ago Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) had enlisted the help of the Japanese auto parts maker Sanden on some high-performance components related to the Apple Car project, Nikkei Asia reported Monday.

What happened

According to the report, which cites sources familiar with the matter, in January 2020 a man who identified himself as Apple’s parts manager presented schematics of an electric vehicle and parts of an air conditioner at the Sanden office site. in Texas.

Apple and Sanden, one of Japan’s largest suppliers of automotive air conditioning components, discussed specific requirements for parts, but Sanden’s financial difficulties were reported to have worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic and due to this the prospects of joining the Apple Car project would be blurred.

Because it is important

Either way, Apple’s move highlights the efforts made by the company led by Tim Cook to accelerate the development of the Apple Car project and enter the increasingly crowded electric vehicle sector currently dominated by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

In November, rumors of an upcoming Apple Car had pushed the iPhone maker’s shares into record territory: according to the information that emerged, Apple would aim to launch an electric vehicle by 2025.

According to a November report citing the tech journalist Mark Gurman, the Apple Car project would be going full throttle under the leadership of Apple Watch’s software manager, Kevin Lynch.