Apple launches a new special edition of the Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro combine two colors in their special edition!

This weekend Apple has released the new special edition of its Powerbeats Pro headphonesdesigned in shades yellow and dark purplethanks to an alliance with a designer who operates in London.

The $250 headphones are inspired by the artistic work of the English-Iranian Paria Farzaneh and its unique color pattern for the Powerbeats Pro case and Bluetooth headphones, which are presented in a unique box with special stickers.

Interestingly, the new edition costs the same $250 as the original version. They are now available in the luxury store SSENSE.

an inseparable companion

It is to be remembered that one of testing conducted by Apple in March 2019 with prototype Powerbeats Pro linked with iPhone XS units and software beta versions was the transfer of the audio of a phone call from the iPhone to the Powerbeats Pro. At the time, the basic promise was the exclusivity of Powerbeats Pro fully wireless in-ear headphones, designed for nothing to be missed and for movement.

Its creators definitely thought then about the complicated morphology of the external ear and conceived the custom fit of the hooks and pads to tastein addition to its reinforced design to resist sweat and humidity.

The range of advantages that quickly made it a constant companion included nine hours of uninterrupted sound, a charging case for total autonomy of more than 24 hoursand the Fast Fuel system to turn 5 minutes of charging into 1.5 hours of playback on low battery.

The original version was developed by Beats and Apple, who provided it with the Siri-compatible H1 chip, as well as touch controls, voice detection and microphones in both left-handed and right-handed headphones, independent connection to the mobile device and immediate configuration with the teams of Manzana.

The NBA consecrates them

Apple had introduced a special version of their Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Basketball Association of North America -NBA- The special version was designed in collaboration with the Canadian brand and the retail store Better Gift Shop. They feature the NBA logo and the classic blue and red colorsalso located on the headphone caps, which makes them attractive.

The edition is based on the ivory color of the original models, but with the special touch given by the manufacturer. They have the same technology as the second generation AirPods, but they are designed to be well placed in the ears, that is, more suitable for sports use.

And if I only need to incorporate the NBA logo in the sports edition to innovate, the latest edition of Apple’s Powerbeats Pro was enough for the magic touch of Paria Farzaneh with its two color palette so that the unrepeatable classic became new.

