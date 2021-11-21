Apple looks to 2025 for the fully self-driving car without steering wheel and pedals- Corriere.it

from Enrico Forzinetti

According to Bloomberg indiscretions, Cupertino has chosen this path by setting aside the idea of ​​a car with only driving assistance. In the meantime, the interior design is also being discussed

The project for the construction of aApple Car returns to talk about s in the most classic alternation of indiscretions and moments of absolute silence that have affected the Project Titan in the last seven years. Bloomberg took care of bringing the topic back into the spotlight, with an article that sets the launch of an electric and fully self-driving vehicle by the Cupertino giant in 2025. Rumors that have already had their first repercussions on the stock market with a rise in the stock: Apple has again overtaken Microsoft in capitalization. For a long time the company has oscillated between the possibility of launching a car with only some driving assistance features, such as they are already on the market, and the challenge of a completely autonomous system. According to the business newspaper, this second path was chosen under the leadership of the new head of the division Kevin Lynch, who arrived in September in place of the resigning Doug Field who in the meantime spent in Ford.

The unknowns A decisive element for this new acceleration on the project was certainly the success in the internal realization of a fundamental processor for the future self-driving car. But as Bloomberg himself points out, the horizon of 2025 (which according to other voices oscillates between 2024 and 2027) still seems too optimistic: it is not excluded that the date is moved later or that within four years a model not yet complete with all the technology will be presented, also because at the moment Apple seems to start further back than its competitors Tesla and Waymo that have been carrying out road tests for years on autonomous driving systems. For Cupertino there is also the question of the partner who will build the car in effect, impossible to build entirely in-house: there was talk of a partnership with Hyundai, even if this hypothesis was later over. In recent months, contacts with Nissan had also emerged.

The choice of interior design The Bloomberg article then reports interesting indiscretions at the level of interior design of the Apple Car. The car should have neither a steering wheel nor pedals and one of the options considered is the structure of Canoo’s Lifestyle Vehicle in which the passengers are seated in front, in an environment that could be reminiscent of that of a limousine. Also under study the use of large touch screens to create a powerful infotainment system integrated with all applications and the services of the Apple. Another ongoing discussion at the top is the business model linked to the creation of the car. One possible option is to create an in-house fleet of driverless vehicles that can compete with the fleet of competitors such as Uber, Lyft and Waymo. At the moment it seems more likely that Cupertino points on the sale of its Apple Car to private citizens.

A curtain of mystery There are still many open fronts regarding the future of the Apple Car even if Bloomberg has certified in effect not so much the existence of the project as its progress. Also because Apple since the beginning of Project Titan in 2014 has kept the most total secrecy, creating around a dense aura of mystery fueled even more by the fact that in the first years it had also been talked about in its provision.