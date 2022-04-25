Technology

Apple loses lawsuit for selling its iPhone phones without a charger – FayerWayer

Photo of Zach Zach50 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Gone are those days of friendliness and glory when Apple sold you an iPhone with a bunch of built-in accessories. From a pair of headphones to stickers and a charger. No, now things are a little different.

A couple of years have passed since the guys from Cupertino decided to launch the iPhone 12 without this essential part to supply the device’s battery.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach50 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Developers seek to shield Bitcoin from attacks with quantum computers

3 mins ago

The next (and huge) payments for Elon Musk by Tesla

15 mins ago

They Seize 102 Million Dollars in Crypto! Secret service behind fraud What happened to LUNA, POLKADOT and COSMOS?

26 mins ago

What you don’t know about Amazon

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button