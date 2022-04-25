Apple loses lawsuit for selling its iPhone phones without a charger – FayerWayer

Gone are those days of friendliness and glory when Apple sold you an iPhone with a bunch of built-in accessories. From a pair of headphones to stickers and a charger. No, now things are a little different.

A couple of years have passed since the guys from Cupertino decided to launch the iPhone 12 without this essential part to supply the device’s battery.

At the time, the company argued that it was doing so as a movement of ecological awareness to try to reduce the impact on the environment by generating this type of accessories.

At the same time, though, the company started selling chargers separately, as a business alternative for consumers who want to invest even more after purchasing their Apple smartphone.

Obviously not many people were satisfied with this strategy and since then we have had some isolated episodes of people who have managed to take advantage of the legal resources available to them to make their complaint known to the company.

But now in Brazil something extraordinary has happened…

Apple had to give an iPhone charger and a thousand dollars to a plaintiff

According to a report by the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Apple has received a new fine for this policy of selling smartphones without an accessory that allows them to be recharged.

All after the local authorities reviewed a case to conclude that the company had fallen into “abusive and illegal” practices.

This is marked by the ruling issued by the regional judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro of the State of Goiás. Who has also ordered the company to pay compensation to the user equivalent to USD $1,080.

MANZANA Europe Press (APPLE/Europa Press)

The judge rejected the argument that the chargers are not sold as a measure to support the environment, emphasizing that the sale of chargers remains with Apple since it is essential for the use of the product.

In fact, this was established as a separate business to which the new alternative of the MagSafe wireless accessory has been added, which makes it a proprietary technology and less universal.

In its decree, the authority points out that the charger is an essential element for the iPhone, so subtracting it from the sales package of the Apple product would violate local consumer protection laws.

With this marked precedent, at least in Brazil, the door is opened for more cases to be presented under the same logic.