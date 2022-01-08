Apple loses one of the minds of Apple Silicon. Jeff Wilcox returns to Intel

In recent months, Apple has put on the plate huge bonuses for those who do not allow themselves to be flattered by competing companies: in fact, there is talk of almost $ 200,000 for engineers and developers who, in the face of a job offer, will decide to stay at Apple. It wasn’t to hold back one of the brightest minds in the semiconductor department, Jeff Wilcox, though. Wilcox joined Apple from Intel in 2013, and at Apple he was in charge of the hardware architecture of Mac systems: he first worked on the T1 and T2 proprietary SoCs and then personally led the transition from the Intel platform to Apple Silicon. Wilcox, on his LinkedIn page, thanked all his colleagues and friends at Apple who allowed him the triumphal ride towards the launch of M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max, the three processors that in recent years have been able to overturn the concept of mobile computing thanks to the incredible relationship between performance and consumption.

Now Wilcox returned to Intel as “Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture”, and will then head the division that will be responsible for the development of SoCs for client systems, then for desktops and notebooks. The next few years, but we have already had a taste of them, promise to be really interesting.