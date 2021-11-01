Apple lost a lot of money to Facebook

Apple’s new privacy rules on iPhones have resulted in nearly $ 10 billion in lower revenues for Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube, according to an analysis by online advertising firm Lotame. Financial Times. The new settings make it more difficult to track users while using applications, resulting in the inability to show them the custom advertisements usually most profitable for businesses.

Apple had introduced the new system, which is called App Tracking Transparency (ATT), last April receiving numerous criticisms and protests especially from Facebook, which bases a large part of its revenues from online advertising. ATT provides that each application shows users a choice between the possibility of being tracked or not, even through different apps, in order to receive personalized or generic advertisements. Most users in recent months have chosen not to be tracked, leaving companies with fewer opportunities to reach them based on their interests and the things they see online.

The Financial Times reports that following ATT, many advertisers have decided to reduce their investment in advertising on apps for iOS (the operating system of iPhones and iPads) of Facebook, Snapchat and other social networks. Part of the investments was diverted to Android, where the privacy rules are different, and to systems for showing advertising managed directly by Apple, which offer some more guarantees in terms of confidentiality and at the same time allow you to better target advertising campaigns. towards users.

Lotame analyzed the performance of quarterly data from Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube, estimating that the four social networks will face a 12 percent reduction in their revenues by the end of the year, equal to lower revenues of 9.85 billion. dollars.

Snapchat is proportionately losing out more than other platforms, because its system is heavily focused on smartphones without having many other sources of revenue. In absolute terms, the most interested social network is still Facebook (which also owns Instagram), because it has a larger user base.

To explain the effects of ATT, Lotame’s chief operating officer gave an example to the Financial Times on a hypothetical clothing company that once got one male customer for every $ 5 invested in showing a thousand people an online marketing campaign: “Well, now to reach a thousand males you have to show the same ad to two thousand people, because suddenly you can no longer know who is male and who is female. And you still get the same $ 5 for those two thousand views. So your costs of remedying a customer have doubled and you have a loss of return of 50 percent ».

The reduction in advertising investments on Facebook was more marked because in recent years the cost for ads on the social network had increased significantly: with the prospect of a lower yield, many advertisers therefore immediately reduced their investments, directing them to other more platforms. economic to manage advertising. Among these, TikTok, a social network on which advertising still costs relatively little, has had good growth.

According to some analysts, Lotame’s estimates could still be at fault especially for Facebook, which risks having problems in selling advertising even in the early months of 2022. The social network is developing new systems to offer some more details on users who use the iPhone, using technologies other than those for tracking which can be excluded via ATT. However, development is taking time and until there are new options, Facebook will continue to have lower revenues, compared to the growth of recent years.

During the October release of its third quarter fiscal results of this year, Snapchat reported missing $ 3 million from its revenue targets in large part due to Apple’s privacy changes. The company also indicated that it expected a further impact of the new system on its advertising revenues also for the last quarter of this year.

Twitter appears to have been less affected by ATT, as it saw a 41 percent increase in ad sales on its platform last quarter, compared to the same period last year. The company believes it is less exposed to changes imposed by Apple because it shows ads based on content, not on the browsing habits of its subscribers. Alphabet, the holding that controls Google and YouTube, also found limited effects in the new rules on iOS.

For Apple, the new ATT is instead an opportunity to increase its revenues in a sector such as that of online advertising, so far not central to its business.

