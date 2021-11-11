Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max: “damn efficient” for mining cryptocurrencies, but …

The new chips M1 Pro and M1 Max from Apple they promise interesting performances and, above all, a particularly low consumption profile. Here in the minds of the most curious and attentive users the question immediately arose: “But can they be used to mine cryptocurrencies?”

The features of Apple’s new SoCs seem to be promising for use for this purpose. The YouTuber tried to answer the questions UFD Tech who conducted an experiment using a MacBook Pro 16 equipped with M1 Pro. The video explains how to use one of the existing pre-compiled binaries for mining on the M1, later showing the mining capabilities on the Ethereum network.

The tests conducted by the Youtuber showed that M1 Pro is able to express a mining capacity of 5 megahashs per second with a consumption of just 17 W, which is significantly lower than what would be possible with an x86 machine of the same characteristics.

The findings of UFD Tech coincide with the tests conducted by a user who on Reddit claimed to have achieved a mining capacity of over 10 megahashs per second with an M1 Max chip with 64GB of RAM. “Not super fast, but damn efficient,” commented the user on Reddit.

It was obviously a more “academic” than practical test, also because the use of a latest generation MacBook Pro for Ethereum mining is not economically convenient: UFD Tech has in fact calculated a net profit of just under $ 13 per month. at current prices, which would allow write off the cost of buying the laptop in about 17 years.