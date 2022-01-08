Apple, maxi-compensation for CEO Tim Cook: 99 million dollars

2021 was a very rich year for Tim Cook.

The CEO of Apple has in fact received a compensation of almost 100 million dollars, 550% more than in 2020.

Of the 98.7 million paid to the CEO, around 82 million were in restricted shares, which added up to the three million base salary and the 12 million bonus (the calculation does not consider the expenses for private aircraft and for safety).

The maxi-wage is 1,447 times higher than the average salary of a big tech employee.

Cook has led the Cupertino-based company for ten years and inherited – to the skepticism of many – the leadership from Steve Jobs: “It’s been a remarkable decade for Apple and in 2021 Cook was awarded a stock award for the first time by when he was appointed CEO, “the company said in a statement to the SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In this period, the shares of the technology giant – which reached its three trillion dollar market capitalization in the first days of 2022 – grew by more than 1,100%.

The past year, despite the Covid emergency, was memorable from an economic point of view for Apple, which recorded sales of 365 billion dollars, with a great success of the new iPhones.

Cook is not in the top ten of the richest men in the world, according to the ranking compiled by Bloomberg: in first place is the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk (with assets of about 270 billion dollars); according to the founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos (194.2 billion dollars) and third the French Bernard Arnault, owner of the luxury giant LVMH, with a fortune of 177.1 billion dollars.

(Unioneonline / F)

