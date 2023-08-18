Apple Mexico: 10 most listened to songs today

These are the 10 titles all users are looking for in Apple. (infobay)

Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it is easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, it has become easier to keep up with the most popular of the moment.

And the thing is that Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can consult the news and topics that are captivating the Mexican public.

1. Lady Gaga

Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H

First up, this song from Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H continues.

2. Strawberry flavor

3. First Date

carin leon

first date Leon by Carin has carved a niche for itself among the favorites of the moment. Hence it remains at the third position.

4. Lala

5. Tulum

Featherweight and Frontera Group

tulumFeatherweight and helmed by Grupo Frontera, continues at number five on the list.

6.TQM

7. Kelowna

karol g and featherweight

If we talk about public favourites, then we must mention KAROL G and Featherweight. maybe that’s why qlona Straight debut in seventh place in the rankings.

8. My Beautiful Angel

9. Classy 101

feed and young miko

with a positive difference of 2, classy 101 D Fide and Young Miko continue to make their way up the charts. Today it is located at the ninth position. Will he keep climbing or will this be the end of his climb?

10. Blue

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple is looking to dominate the streaming war as well. (Reuters/Mike Sager)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software and also provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the most attractive and valuable in the world for many years.

one of its services apple musicwhich allows its over 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its peers like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

With regard to its main advantages or disadvantages compared to its biggest competitor, one of the most important differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality is 320Kbps, in manzenita’s company it is 24bits / 192kHz; At minimum Apple can reach 256Kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitors, in addition to the fact that you can access the Manzanita service. live radio and Apple-exclusive digital stations from around the world.

Among other features that it provides to the users is Apple Music Sing top charts to see the ranking of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the ability to listen to music with the other person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documentaries on the platform.

keep reading:

more news

More about Streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter