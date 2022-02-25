Apple Music 6 months free and Beats Solo Pro for 193 euros

Get one of the best headphones on the market on offer and a great gift.

Have 6 months for the Apple Music cap means taking advantage of the possibility of listening over 75 million unlimited music tracks and without advertising on your audio device, or any other. Apple gives us 180 days of its music streaming service only if we get one of its headphones or smart speakers like Beats, AirPods or HomePod, and today there is one on Amazon with a great discount.

This is the Beats Solo Pro, one of the best headband bluetooth headphones you can find on the market. And today it falls to 193 euros from the almost 300 euros that it officially costs. To give you an idea, at PcComponentes they cost 260 euros, so we have The best market price without a doubt.

See how to get 6 months of Apple Music with the purchase of Beats Solo Pro.

To get those 6 months of Apple Music for free you must first get the Beats Solo Pro, later register them to your Apple account and then you only have to enjoy the service for the cap for half a year.

The Beats Solo Pro are perfect headphones and designed especially for listening to music. They have a very long-lasting battery that will give us 22 hours of uninterrupted sound on a single charge and 40 hours with Noise Cancellation disabled. with his fast charge you can have 3 extra hours with just 10 minutes connected. The headphones by Dr. Dre on sale are from Ivory coloralthough you can also buy the units in gray or black for a similar price, although they are reconditioned in very good condition.

We have the Apple H1 chip inside, which ensures that they sound luxurious. As it comes with the first headphones, these Beats Solo Pro have powerful bass and well-detailed treble. They are compatible with both Android and iOS, and other devices with Windows or just bluetooth connectivity. these headphones they are foldableto be able to transport them in any backpack or large pocket without problem.

