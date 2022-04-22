Apple Music for Android is better than the iOS version

Share

Seamless music and crossfade between what’s new that Android users have and iOS users don’t.

One of the reasons for choosing an iPhone over an Android is that Apple’s own applications don’t work very well on mobiles with Google’s operating system, even though there are already native versions. But, there are some exceptions and surprises, like what happens with Apple Music.

Apple Music is Apple’s own music streaming service, rivaling Spotify or Deezer. relatively recently the version of this app for Android had been releasedand surprisingly it has some new features that the original version of iOS does not have.

Apple Music for Android works better than on iOS

Some users who have switched to Android or simply put their profile in the Apple Music app for Android have been in for a big surprise: the version for those phones has more news than the original Apple.

The main function of the Android version is the crossfade, the one that allows smoother transitions between one song and another without a silence in between, something that offers an effect similar to that of a DJ. This isn’t available in the native iOS app, causing users to listen to a brief silence as another melody begins.

Since 2020, more functions have been given to the Android app, since it also the ‘seamless playback’ function had been released, which also removes silence between songs, but without the DJ crossfade effect. This is also not available in the iOS app.

Most listened to on Apple Music

In addition to everything, the theme of updates is also better in the Android version. With these devices, Apple releases minor updates from time to time and can be downloaded independently, but iOS users have to wait until full iOS updates to see an improvement in the music service.

The case of Apple Music on Android turns out to be quite strange, and although it is a way to make users of this platform contract this service, leaves Apple users a bit disappointed. Hopefully the bitten apple changes this stance, and releases these features simultaneously.

