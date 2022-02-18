Apple Music free for 6 months with this exclusive offer from its official website

Enjoy the best music streaming service for free.

if you want to listen millions and millions of songs Without having to depend on a monthly payment, Apple Music makes it easy for you. You can have 6 months free of Apple’s streaming music service. But all that glitters is not gold, so you must meet a number of conditions to enjoy this magnificent opportunity. Remember that this would be saving almost 60 euros that cost 6 months of this subscription.

And it is that to get this gift from Apple it is enough to meet certain conditions: have the latest version of iOS or iPad OS on your device, pair your HomePod headphones or speaker to your iPhone or iPad and make one of these audio devices a 2nd or 3rd generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod Mini, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Powerbeats, or Powerbeats Pro.

Get 6 free months of Apple Music (RRP €59.94 )

With the Apple Music service you will have at your disposal more than 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists ready for you Download all themes you want on your device and listen to them without internet connection whenever you want. You can ask Siri to play any song, Apple Music has them all. You will also have live stations sorted by musical categories. One pass and free 6 months.

With the spatial audio compatible in Apple Music the sounds of the songs will flow from one side to the other of your ears along with the movement of your head, putting you inside the musical production itself, as if you were in the studio or at a live concert. In addition, if we use headphones that accept lossless music, we will hear the songs as they were recorded in the studio, with best possible quality.

also enjoy Apple Music in your car when you travel, with the advantage of not having to touch your mobile while driving. Just tell Siri what you want to hear and she’ll play that song for you in no time. you can also download the musical themes on your Apple Watch to be able to listen to them while you play sports or take a walk, without having to use your mobile, you can leave it at home without any problem.

