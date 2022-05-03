Apple Music has risen in price in Mexico and Colombia. There are reasons to believe that you can do it in Spain

In Spain we have not noticed, but Apple Music has experienced price increases in some Latin American countries. An individual subscription to the service has gone from 99 to 115 pesos in Mexico, while in Colombia the family plan has gone from 19,900 to 25,000 Colombian pesos.

The reasons for these price increases are various and some have global effects, but in other countries such as Spain and the United States the price has not changed in years. Could we see any increase in Apple Music prices in our territory?

Taxes and inflation as main causes

The rise in prices in Mexico is due in particular to a new law that applied a tax to digital platforms, causing all prices to rise by 16%. The same thing happens in countries like Colombia, but we must also mention inflation, which in that country is 8.5% year-on-year as I write these lines. In Mexico that inflation is 7.45% right now.

And in Spain? The war in Ukraine has inflation skyrocketing to 9.8% last month. Or what is the same: everything costs more. And subscriptions can also enter there, with Netflix raising prices and Disney + peeking out to test the same movement.

Price increases do not go unnoticed: there are already those who say that the subscription bubble has burst

Nevertheless these price increases do not go unnoticed, and Netflix’s financial results are proof of that. Already there are those who claim that the subscription bubble has burst, with thousands of users unsubscribing from services for refusing to pay more and more money.

Another addition here is that music services have always had a fixed price, also keeping the same prices in the United States and the rest of Europe. The figure of 9.99 euros / dollars is a powerful psychological barrier, and if it went up it would cause the discontent of many people. Spotify is already noticing fewer new subscribers.

There can always be price increases, it is not impossible for Apple to consider increasing Apple Music. But at the same time we are in a very delicate time to do it: the war in Ukraine causes the prices of many foods to rise, and each extra euro in a service that, after all, is not essential to live can mean the loss of many people. And the services division is what is bringing a lot of growth to Apple right now, so my feeling is that they should take care of it.