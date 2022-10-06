Apple Music is exclusively streaming Billie Eilish’s full O2 Arena concert, here’s how to watch

Apple is teaming up with Billie Eilish again, this time to exclusively stream her concert from London’s O2 Arena on Apple Music. It’s the latest expansion to Apple’s Apple Music Live initiative, which previously featured exclusive concerts from Harry Styles and Luke Combs.

In a press release this morning, Apple said this stream will celebrate the end of Eilish’s world tour in support of her album. happier than ever. Eilish played four sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena in July.

These shows have been recorded and will now stream exclusively on Apple Music Live:

Billie Eilish celebrates the end of her sold-out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music tonight, September 30 at 10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST. Billie’s career-spanning Apple Music Live performance includes songs from her acclaimed latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, plus a range of fan favorites including ‘wicked’, ‘bury a friend’, ‘ocean eyes “, and more. After tonight’s broadcast, fans can relive the full show anytime on demand on Apple Music and in Spatial Audio.

Apple says this stream should be seen as a “gift for fans who weren’t able to see the tour in person” as well as “for those who want to relive the magic.”

Anyone can listen to the performance tonight through the Apple Music app as well as in the TV app on their Apple devices. The stream will begin at 7 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT. There’s also a new exclusive Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe and Billie Eilish available now.

