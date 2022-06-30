Entertainment

Apple Music Live: the next concert will be that of Mary J. Blige

A new concert is announced on the occasion of the Apple Music Live initiative and it will be that of Mary J. Blige. The concert will take place in New York on July 13 and it will be broadcast on Apple Music on the 27th of the same month.

Mary J. Blige will perform in concert on July 13 and New York residents can now request free tickets. Tickets are allocated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with a waiting list when registration is full. It is possible to obtain two tickets, one for oneself and one for a guest, and only one registration is authorized per person. Participants must be 16 years or older.

As a reminder, there have already been two concerts during the Apple Music Live initiative. The first was Harry Styles, the broadcast took place in May. And this week there was a concert by American rapper Lil Durk. So Mary J. Blige will be next in July. And based on the current rate, we can expect to have at least one concert per month, available to all Apple Music subscribers.

