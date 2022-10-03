Apple Music will stream Billie Eilish’s concert at the O2 Arena

Apple’s collaboration with Billie Eilish continues, this time to exclusively stream her concert from London’s O2 Arena on Apple Music.

Previously, Apple Music Live offered exclusive concerts from Harry Styles and Luke Combs. In a press release, Apple said this stream would celebrate the end of Eilish’s world tour in support of her album. Happy Than Ever. Eilish did four sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena last July.

“Billie Eilish is celebrating the end of her sold-out Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with a special livestream of her concert at London’s O2 Arena exclusively on Apple Music tonight, September 30 at 10:00 PM EST/7:00 PM PST.

Billie’s performance on Music Live includes songs from her acclaimed latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, as well as a number of fan-favorite songs including ‘bad guy’, ‘bury a friend’, ‘ocean eyes ” and more. After tonight’s broadcast, fans can relive the entire show anytime on Apple Music and Spatial Audio. »

Apple says this stream is a “gift for fans who weren’t able to see the tour in person” and “for those who want to relive the magic.”