Apple Must Pay Buyer For Not Including iPhone Charger – Technology News – Technology

This situation occurred when Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro of a civil court in the city of Goiânia, Brazil, ordered Apple to pay him 5,000 Brazilian reais, which is equivalent to a thousand dollars or almost 4 million pesos.

According to court documents seen by the ‘Insider’ media outlet, the judge stated that the company’s practice is “abusive and illegal” because it had “forced the consumer to buy a second product of its exclusive manufacture”, referring to the need to buy the power adapter in addition to the new cell phone.

Faced with this accusation, Apple replied that the new cell phones come with their respective USB-C to Lightning cable, which is enough for a safe charge of the device and that, in addition, customers can get a power adapter from other brands.

However, the judge rejected the argument, saying that cables do not work with all wall adapters that are not yet adapted to USB-C.

In addition to the Type-C port, the company also has wireless chargers.

Also, the reasons the tech giant decided to stop selling the adapter with phones were partly environmental. However, according to the judge, the company still produces this device, with the difference that it now sells it separately to a cost of around 100 thousand Colombian pesos.

According to Judge Pinheiro: “It is not appropriate that such a measure seeks to reduce environmental impacts, with all evidence, the defendant continues to manufacture such an essential accessory, but now sells it separately”.

It was in 2020 when the company announced that the arrival of the iPhone 12 in stores would not include the adapter, so it would have to be purchased separately.

It is not your first request

The company has already received a lawsuit in 2021, also from Brazil, for “abusive practice”.

The Foundation for the Protection and Defense of the Consumer of the State of São Paulo (PROCON-SP), fined Apple 10.5 million reais – around 2 million dollars or 7 million Colombian pesos – for selling the separate cell phones of your charger.

PROCON-SP questioned whether there were really changes in the environmental impact by Apple when selling the products separately. Neverthelessthe American company did not give an answer.

