Apple, new for 2022: Apple Watch Rugged, iPhone 14 without Notch, new MacBook and more

An important year has begun in Cupertino, the headquarters very similar to a real bunker from which Apple’s jewels are born. The Tim Cook giant has highly ambitious plans for 2022.

Apple Watch Rugged, iPhone 14 without Notch, the new viewers with triple display new MacBook the second generation AirPods that arouse some curiosity for their high expectations, even a service even a service for audio books, and more in the pipeline.

The new iPhones (to be understood if they will acquire the name 14) will always be at the center of the ambitious Apple project, many more than those folders expected only for 2024. Tim Cook and company finally seem to listen to the heartfelt appeal of the millions of fans who close. loudly the elimination of the annoying notch.

Apple, it will be a crackling WWDC 2022. Thousands of euros for AR / VR viewers

Strong indiscretions, in fact, go precisely in this direction. The next iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a pill-shaped camera cutout, at the top of the display, with the “notch” finally removed, according to tweets shared by leaker @dylandkt, which has proven to be a reliable source of Apple-related rumors over the past year or so. To accommodate this change, the leaker said the Face ID hardware will be moved under the display.

2022 will be the year, now a certainty, of a new generation of Apple Watch. The eighth watch made in Cupertino should certainly introduce the two traditional models in sizes for large and small wrists, but also an unprecedented third model, a Rugged device designed for those who use Apple Watch in extreme conditions, including sports and more.

New chips, bezels and revamped design coming to the series MacBook Air. The iMacs, on the other hand, renewed in April 2021, could undergo some additions, given that the new series is composed of only 24 “: many expect larger versions to replace the old 27”, or why not the 32 “.

There are many reports to imagine a series of Apple headsets for gaming, characterized by two main micro OLED displays produced by Sony, plus an additional additional AMOLED panel. A plan that would allow Apple to take advantage of the micro OLED panels to have a high pixel density in the central part of the vision, taking advantage of the larger panel for a peripheral vision with a more performing resolution.

The expectations for the Apple’s AR / VR headsets they are so high, that even the price goes up a lot: around 3000 dollars. So much meat on the fire, therefore, to start cooking during WWDC 2022, the traditional event in which Tim Cook and his colossus unveil his news.