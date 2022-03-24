Apple not working: outages detected in the app store [21 DE MARZO]

Getty

Apple is down for many today, March 21, 2022, users report worldwide. The complaints spanned many services, including Apple Maps, Music, iCloud, and more.

That’s according to Down Detector, which reported: “User reports indicate issues with Apple support.”

Down Detector showed a dramatic increase in problems reported by users. people in Twitter expressed their discomfort at not being able to access Apple Music and other services. Others They said they couldn’t access Apple Maps.

Others they couldn’t sign in to iCloud. The cause of the problems remains unclear.

This is what you need to know:

There were reports of a ‘mass crash’

In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

According to Daily Mail, “Apple appears to have suffered a massive outage today after users began reporting problems accessing the App Store, iCloud and Apple Music.”

Reports spiked around 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in the US Down Detector explains, “Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day. day”.

Mark Gurman, who covers technology for Bloomberg, he tweeted: “In addition to Apple’s online services (music, maps, podcasts, and more outages), I’m told Apple’s internal corporate and retail systems are also down, limiting remote work and retail operations like pickups and repairs. products.”

Memes, jokes and GIFs They flew on Twitter.

“apparently iMessage doesn’t work because no one can send media… apple? what’s going on,” lamented one frustrated Twitter user.

apparently iMessage is down cause nobody can send media.. apple? what’s going on — namjoon ☆ (@nichwita) March 21, 2022

The MacRumors.com website reported: “It appears that a wide range of Apple apps and services are currently down or experiencing issues, including the App Store, iCloud, Siri, iMessage, Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts, Apple Fitness+, Apple TV+. , Find My, FaceTime, Notes, Stocks and many others, based on complaints on Twitter and other platforms. Apple’s developer website is also not available.”

Most of the problems happened with people’s iPhones

According to Down Detector, the majority of people reported problems accessing Apple through their iPhones, or 78% of reports.

Here are some issues reported in the Down Detector comment thread on March 21, 2022:

“No access to Apple TV, nothing plays…”

“Issues with Apple Music, App Store, and Recovery.”

“icloud server problem code 504. What is going on with apple?

“Unable to do Internet recovery and hardware diagnostic test. There is something wrong with the Apple server.”

“Cannot connect directly to Apple Internet Recovery. and cannot do a hardware diagnostic test. It’s been down for weeks. I have a late 2014 mac mini. And I can’t do an internet recovery on my mac mini. Apple can check and fix the problems. As soon as possible!”

“Says Ipad disabled iTunes login?”

An upset user tweeted: “How do apple maps crash? That is absolutely ridiculous. It’s no more ridiculous than me not learning how to get around town without gps, but it’s still RIDICULOUS!”

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET, the Apple Support had yet to weigh in.

A lengthy Reddit post listed the services where consumers reported outages. It’s a long list. That page listed these services with outages:

https://iCloud.com

http://developer.apple.com/

Apple Music

Apple Maps

iMessage

AppleFitness+

app store

iCloud Private Relay

Update Server (For updating device firmware)

face time

Find My

AppleTV

AppleTV+

App Store Connect

Developer System Status Page (ironic)

Apple Podcasts

Apple.com trade-ins

global service exchange

Device activation

AppleCard

Siri

Apple Support app

EasyPay

apple-arcade

Apple Business Manager

Apple School Manager

iTunes Store

Radio

Schoolwork

