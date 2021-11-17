Apple offers on Amazon: save on MacBook Pro, iPhone 13, 12 and 12 mini, iPad and more!

Here over 60 items from all categories at half price, check it out!

The brand new Apple MacBook Pro 16 “ with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD already at a super price, 2447.01 instead of 2841.00. It is true that it is not immediately available, but it is still a unique and rare opportunity to book it at this price.

MacBook Pro 16 offers, in detail, a 16.2-inch panel with a resolution of 3456×2234, while MacBook Pro 14 offers 14.2 inches and a resolution of 3024×1964. Compared to previous models, Apple now chooses an almost “frameless” setting, with very thin bezels. And on the upper part of the display it operates a real revolution by introducing a notch setting here too: in this way the menu bar moves upwards, going to “fill” the space to the left and right of the notch.

The return to the past is not found only in the stylistic approach: Apple, as the rumors had long indicated, changes direction compared to previous generations of portable systems and proposes (finally!) A greater number and greater variety of connection ports : we find the MagSafe power connector and the SD card slot, to which are added 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports (and USB-C) and an HDMI port. In this case it is useful to specify that with the M1 Pro chip it is possible to connect up to two Pro Display XDR, while with the chip M1 Max it is possible to connect up to three Pro Display XDR and a 4K TV at the same time. For wireless connectivity MacBook Pro integrates Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Pay attention to the price of the model Macbook Pro with M1 chip, 256GB SSD, 13-inch.

As for the iPhone 13, these are the two best offers now!

Attention also to iPhone 12 And iPhone 12 Mini.

Also interesting discounts on iPad Pro, with different characteristics.

We close with the iconic ones AirPods Max, now at a super price!

If you are interested in Apple AirTag, now the four-pack on offer. Also pay attention to the laces, never so low prices.