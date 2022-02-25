Apple officially pronounces on the situation in Ukraine

Apple officially pronounces on the current situation we are experiencing in Ukraine.

The conflict situation that is being experienced in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion affects the whole world and Apple did not want to miss the opportunity to comment on it. In this case, the company has done so through its CEO, Tim Cook, in a message on social networks.

Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce that Apple will offer support to local humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. He noted that the company will side with “all those who ask for peace.”

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

Apple does not have any official store in Ukraine, however it is something that could be planned in the near future. The company opened an office in the country last year to control its official distributors. Apple also announced that it would partner with repair shops, supplying unofficial technicians with the original parts and tools they need to repair the company’s devices.

Curiously, Apple also opened an office in Moscow in early February. to closely monitor the Russian market. Apple has had problems with Russia in the past, which has even forced Russian apps to be pre-installed on the iPhone. We understand that the company will be doing everything possible for its staff in both countries in the face of this difficult situation.

