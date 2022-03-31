Apple opens the App Store so we can go to the Netflix and Spotify website directly to sign up (or unsubscribe)

As announced several months ago following a legal process in Japan, Apple has just announced that the developers of reading apps can link to the developer’s website to create or manage the account. A change that will allow apps like Spotify, Netflix, Kindle, Amazon and more to offer payment methods outside of the App Store.

Fewer commissions for companies, but fewer benefits for users

In order to link to the web, Apple has created a entitlement which allows developers to place this link. On a technical level, developers must meet various requirementssuch as opening the window in the default browser, not passing parameters in the URL to avoid tracking, and registering the links to be used within the internal files of the app to avoid potential attacks.

The apps will not be able to include In-App purchases, as they are incompatible with this new system. In addition to this, as we can see in the image below, after touching the link, the developer must show us a message explaining that we are leaving the app and that payments will not be protected nor can they be managed through the app Settings or shared with the rest of the family.





“When you create an account on a developer’s third-party website, you may be required to provide personal information, including payment information, directly to the developer or to third-party partners. You will trust the developer, as well as any partners and payment providers with whom you work, to handle your information in accordance with its privacy and security controls. Apple cannot validate the privacy and security of your information, cannot verify transactions, and cannot assist with customer-related issues.” .

“App Store payment features are not available for purchases made on an external website. The securely stored payment method on file will not be used. These purchases will not appear in your App Store purchase history, subscriptions will not can be managed through the App Store, Family Sharing and Ask to Buy will not be available and purchases will not automatically restore to new devices. Report a problem cannot be used for refund requests.”

With these changes, certain apps, such as Netflix or Spotify, that do not use the App Store payment method, will stop, if they wish, to show a simple login screen to take us directly to their website. The possibility of paying only a 15% commission on sales for those applications that invoice less than a million dollars a year, will make many developers want to continue using the services provided by Apple in the processing of payments and offer customers its advantageslike sharing the purchase with the family, for example.

Meanwhile, those that due to their size already have their own billing system up and running will be able to make it more visible within the application. From now on it will be us, the users, who we will decide whether to entrust our personal data (name, address and payment method) to the company in question.