Apple Original Films reveals 2022 movie slate

Cha Cha Real Smooth, winner of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival’s US Audience Award for Drama, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 17. On Cha Cha Real Smoothwriter-director Cooper Raiff also stars as a recent college graduate stuck back home with his family and working as a bar and bat mitzvah party entertainer, he strikes up an unusual friendship with a young mother, played by Dakota Johnson, and her teenage daughter.

Other highly anticipated Apple Original Movies coming this year include the Oprah Winfrey-produced and Reginald Hudlin-directed documentary on the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier; and luckya new animated film from Skydance Animation about the unluckiest girl in the world, starring Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger and Adelynn Spoon, to be premieres on August 5.

Later this spring, the Apple Original Films slate will be expanded with the release of the documentary Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstronga definitive look at the life and legacy of the master musician as the founding father of jazz, produced under Apple’s preliminary agreement with Imagine Documentaries; Raymond & Ray, which follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray (played by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father; and The Greatest Beer Run Ever by Peter Farrelly, a new dramatic comedy starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who in 1968 left New York to find his childhood friends and share a few beers with them, who They are now in the army, fighting in Vietnam. The documentary feature film The Sound of 007 will also make its world debut this year, to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.

The public will also be able to enjoy the long-awaited Christmas launch Spiritedthe modern musical interpretation of the classic Christmas story by Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. Before the end of 2022, Antoine Fuqua and the highly anticipated new Will Smith movie, emancipationwhich tells the triumphant story of a man who escapes slavery, will premiere on Apple TV+.

Also coming soon, the Apple Original Films feature slate will see the release of Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow and more, the highly anticipated film follows the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage nation, a series of brutal crimes that came to be known as the kingship. of terror.

Matthew Vaughn’s upcoming spy thriller, Argylewith a cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, will be added to Apple’s growing roster, as will what sharpera suspenseful thriller set in New York City from writers Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka starring Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow, and Tetris starring Taron Egerton, following the extraordinary journey of one of the world’s most iconic computer games.

As the Apple Original Films banner continues to expand, audiences can look forward to films from today’s most prolific storytellers, such as Napoleon by Ridley Scott, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and military leader opposite Vanessa Kirby as Josephine; a couple of complementary documentaries titled Number One on the Call Sheetwhich celebrate the leading black women and men in Hollywood; ghosteda high-concept romantic action-adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas; spellbound from Skydance Animation, which follows a young woman who sets out to break the spell that has split her kingdom in two; and The Beanie Bubbleinspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the ’90s and starring Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Apple Original Films is also currently in development on highly requested projects such as bad-blood Adam McKay, about the rise and fall of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, with Jennifer Lawrence producing and starring as Holmes; the film that defies the genre girlfriendproduced by and starring Scarlett Johansson; snowblind with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist; a new Sue Mengers biographical project starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence; Dolly, a new feature film written by Academy Award nominee Vanessa Taylor and Drew Pearce starring Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh in the lead; an adaptation of Judy Heumann’s best-selling memoir Being Heumann by Siân Heder; an Audrey Hepburn biopic; and a thriller with George Clooney and Brad Pitt, written and directed by Jon Watts, about two lonely repairmen who are assigned to the same job.

To underscore its mission to offer a curated slate of premium stories, Apple has secured blanket deals for feature films from award-winning studios and production companies Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Siân Heder, Tracy Oliver, A24, Imagine Entertainment, Skydance Animation and Skydance Media, ensuring a continuous release of new movies for years to come.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago. the acclaimed movie CODA by Siân Heder has already made history as the most awarded film in the history of the Sundance Film Festival, as well as becoming the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win a SAG Award in the supporting category. Less than two years after its release, Apple also scooped the Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary for its original documentary. Boys State. Apple Original Films has released blockbuster movies, including the worldwide hit of Tom Hanks, the Academy Award-nominated film greyhoundas well as Hanks’ follow-up project, finch, which set audience records and debuted as the #1 movie on Apple. TV+, after its premiere last year.

To date, Apple TV shows and movies have garnered 213 wins and 950 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as Daytime Awards and Previous Primetime Emmy Awards and much more.