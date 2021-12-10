Apple Park: here are the exclusive images of the secret laboratories where Apple’s designers work

Apple Park for some years now it has been the place where all the presentations of the bitten Apple products take place. Tim Cook inaugurated it in memory of his late friend, Steve Jobs, who actively participated before his death in the realization of the architectural aspects as well as the functional ones. Apple Park is one of a kind with a structure completely made with zero impact and above all circular in shape like an immense spaceship of other times.

If externally, Apple Park, is visible to all here that the offices and above all the internal laboratories have never been visited or shown to the public. Never before, given that thanks to Wallpaper colleagues and the entire Apple design development team, it is now possible to discover some places where the aesthetic aspects and not only of the Apple products of the future are decided on a daily basis. A very special journey with unpublished images of the design development team working on prototypes of the iPhone, Apple Watch and even Mac.

Apple Park: here are the exclusive images of the design laboratories

Wallpaper had the opportunity to embark on this journey in Apple Park with Evans Hankey, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, and Alan Dye, vice president of user interface design. Both close colleagues of Jony Ive, who we remember was at the helm of this working group until 2019. And on this point Evans wanted to remember what Apple has done and how much still needs to be done.

“We care about making great products, but we’ve worked just as hard to build a great team and a great culture. A lot of this came from the beginning. Steve defined Apple for its design. We always remember him when he said that design it’s not just a veneer. It’s not just about how things look, but how things work. After three years [ad Apple Park], we couldn’t believe more in the vision of having a central Design Team for all Apple products. “

In this case it is reiterated during the interview that everything did not happen overnight. Evans in fact confirms how “We knew very well that it was a huge opportunity, but we also knew it had to be something more. We got to the point where we were a real team thanks to our past. It was a challenge, not an automatic victory. It took a really long time to try new things and be a little out of our comfort zones. “

“From the beginning, Apple’s aesthetic ethics have distinguished the brand. Arguably, the company has done more to democratize the understanding and perception of design, both in its physical manifestation and as a way of modeling behavior. Apple projects are ubiquitous globally, but in no time has the quality of execution diminished. Instead, the rest of the world has had to raise the bar to catch up. Sure, there have been occasional missteps, and while these may have triggered a internal self-examination, Apple is not a public mea culpa company. Learn, improve and move forward. “

And according to the managers, Apple has always entered new product categories with a lot of humility. It did so with its entry into the world of smartwatches with Apple Watch or even with that of the AirPods wireless earphones that have now made history.

“If key products like the Apple Watch and AirPods could appear effortless and fully formed from the start, the work behind the scenes was astounding. (??). When AirPods development began a decade ago, the researcher on human factors Kristi Bauerly found herself doing incredibly complex human ear research. We modeled and scanned the ears, worked with nearby academics, focusing on the outside of the ears for the best earphone design. And on the inside of the ears for acoustics. Thousands of ears were scanned and only by bringing them all together did the company find the ?? design space ?? to work in. I think we have assembled one of the largest ear libraries. The database is where the project begins“.

However, the team does not solve problems connected only and exclusively to the products. Problems must also be solved connected to unboxing and to what concerns the sales packages. And so lo and behold the entire design team had to tackle the problem of removing plastic shrink film iPhone packaging that users would remove with ease and not spending precious time at the expense of the joy of seeing their new product in their hands.

And there are photos of prototypes of the upper part of the iPhone where the photographic sector resides. Here a member of Apple’s design team shows how more and more models of the new product are created with the assembly of the camera lenses with rings of different colors, of different thickness, of different workmanship.

And not just because at Apple, the lettering is also fundamental that are chosen to be inserted in the graphic interface of the products or even in the devices or in their sales packages. New York, the system serif font, was introduced in 2019 and shows similar functionality to San Francisco, another font used by Apple. Both are available to Apple’s developer community, with their built-in typographic regulation that helps preserve visual coherence and define the brand.

The interview offers important passages in the Apple’s photographic revolution, in the development of the Apple Watch and also how Apple Park transforms corporate life. You can read the full interview here, as well as take a look at all the photos available.