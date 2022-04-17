Apple patents an Apple Pencil compatible with touch gestures

Share

Recognizing user grips, multi-taps, and swipe gestures will be new to Apple Pencil!

After a four-year hiatus, a Apple Pencil 3rd generation, capable of interpreting artistically accurate squeezes and swipes, could be announced later this year. In a rapidly aging environment, it stands to reason that the time has come for the Apple Pencil 2 to give way to a new generation for the remainder of this year, even escorted by the next-gen iPad Pro.

And it is that the United States Patent Office has published a new Apple patent application that describes possible and new sensors for an Apple Pencil, with the ability to support user grips, multi-taps, and swipe gestures.

The second-generation Apple Pencil debuted in November 2018 with the basic promise of Double-Tap with the ability to switch between artistic tools. According to the application text, the new stylus “can be used to provide input by contacting a touch-sensitive surface that, in response to the detection of a touch event, generates a signal that can be processed and used by others. Pencil Components”

He gives as an example that “when a user applies a finger to the casing, the stylus can detect the resulting capacitance that is induced in the touch input sensor. Subsequently, the user can lift the finger and the stylus can detect the resulting capacitance or the capacitance change that is induced in the touch input sensor”

That means you’ll be able to return your finger to the grip region, and the pen interprets it as a user’s touch gesture, which added to the multiple sensing elements along the stylus would generate swipe gestures.

Apple notes that the new Apple Pencil would allow the user to interact through a trackpad, with a pattern that the device translates as command input and grip recognition to the body of the pencil.

The Apple Pencil was a hit from the start, adding precision and convenience to those who wanted to use their iPad for more creative tasks like illustration or graphic design. But time has passed and the current model is close to five years since its debut in November 2018, which suggests a commemorative event as difficult to forget as its launch.

As for the questions raised by the new stylus, the strongest answer so far is that the Apple Pencil 3 will be the first to introduce a black option of the notebook, among other possible innovations:

Touch bar-like display on the stylus side.

New Pencil. that detects orientation and movements.

Built-in zoom control on the Pencil with artistic attributes.

Haptic feedback that simulates writing on paper or other textures.

As for the price and based on the evolution from the first model that was sold at 99 dollars and the second generation that debuted at 129 it could be at or maybe a little more.

