Apple Pay and Google Pay users in Russia are experiencing service failures

Apple Pay and Google Pay logos. (photo; TechPlugged.com)

Clients of some banks in Russia they can no longer use their bank cards with ApplePay and GooglePay due to the new financial sanctions imposed on the country, Insider reported. According to a press release from the Central Bank of Russia, the affected financial institutions include VTB Group, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank and Otkritie FC Bank.

Although customers will still be able to use the bank cards of these institutions in Russia, They will no longer be able to work abroad or pay online in shops and services in the countries that have authorized sanctions against Russia.

This also includes card payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, although the Central Bank says that contactless payments will continue to be available with the bank cards themselves, since they support them.

Contactless payment for two iPhones. (photo: Apple)

Some countries impose financial penalties on Russia after the Ukrainian invasion

According to Ursula von der Legen, President of the European Commission, the sanctions announced by the European Union, only 70% of Russian banking networks. United States has imposed sanctions for the banks of Sberbank and VTB, the two largest financial institutions in Russia, while the United Kingdom froze the property of the year of the Russian Bank.

According to statistics, in 2020, the most popular online payment service in Russia is Sberbank Online, followed by money Yandex and Qiwitwo other Russian payment service providers.

Sberbank Online in Russia. (photo: App Store – Apple)

At that moment, 29% of Russians reported using Google Pay, Meanwhile he 20% used Apple Pay, however, it did not take into account its popularity in the form of exposed mobile payments.

What’s more, the United States and Europe blocked a number of Russian banks from SWIFT (Global Global Financial Telecom Association), the financial system used to transmit transactions around the world and there are also direct plunges into the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Illustrative file image of the SWIFT logo placed on a Russian flag taken in Bosnia and Herzegovina on February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Google Maps, the first application that showed the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Users of Google Maps who saw last Thursday the border crossings between Russia and Ukraine They were met with a major surprise. While the world was on high alert for the first moments of the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin to his neighboring country, in the traffic measurement tools of the platform there were signs of major congestion at the border. Apparently, the application that normally serves to avoid traffic jams in the streets was showing the concentration of the war machine that was heading to the main Ukrainian cities.

As Jeffrey Lewis, an intelligence researcher, told Vice open source (OSINT) and professor at Middlebury Institute, Since early Thursday morning, the red congestion indicator was visible at some points on the border, such as the Belgorod crossing. These turned out to be the same points where Putin’s army tanks, trucks and other vehicles entered Ukrainian territory to start the invasion and armed confrontation.

Photo: Twitter – @ArmsControlWonk

Similar images were seen at other points, such as at border crossings north of the city of Kharkiv. There the red lines that normally denote heavy traffic ran all the way to the border, where they abruptly disappeared. Together with the analysis of satellite data and other information, Lewis was able to determine where the military vehicles ready to invade Ukraine were located.

These concentrations were seen even after Vladimir Putin announced, in the early hours of this Thursday, the start of the military confrontation and the invasion of Ukraine. In three days the tanks have arrived from the Ukrainian borders with Russia and Belarus to the cities of Kiev and Kharkiv, where fighting with the Ukrainian army and paramilitary forces has stopped their advance.

One of the first hypotheses put forward was that Russian soldiers within the invasion forces had left their phones on Android, with which Google had captured their locations live. This is the normal operation of the application, and the traffic trends depend both on the capture of mobile data and on other similar services, among which it stands out Waze.

The expert considered that this practice, which would indicate a terrible breach in the Russian army’s cybersecurity policies, would not be responsible for the appearance of these signs on Google Maps. Rather, according to Lewis, delays were reported by mobile phones of civilians in border areaswho registered the crowds and the difficulties for their mobility, either due to blockages on the roads or due to the simple concentration of military vehicles.

Twitter – @ArmsControlWonk

