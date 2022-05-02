Apple Pay: Why is it in the sights of the European Union for anti-competitive practices?

It is not only the use of the charging port Lightning in the iPhone, Apple Music and the position of dominance over the app store. The European Union points back to Apple.

A press release, European Comission has reported a preliminary conclusion on ApplePay and practices that it considers monopolistic.

ApplePayrecently available on the Peruallows you to make quick payments with the iPhone using technology NFC.

The mobile wallet is quite popular, since many banks allow you to associate cards with iPhone. This makes it possible to make payments both with iPhone like with a Apple Watch associate.

Why is the European Union warning Apple?

The European Comission questions that Manzana restrict the use of NFC of the iPhone for this service, without allowing third parties.

“We have indications that Manzana has restricted third-party access to key technology needed to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on devices Manzana”, explained Margrethe Vestager, Commissioner for Competition of the European Commission.

“If confirmed, this conduct would be illegal under our competition rules,” he said.

As the press release specifies, not allowing other mobile wallets to use the NFC of the iPhone cause exclusionary effect on competitors, stopping innovation and leaving the user of iPhone with fewer digital wallet options.

Android does have options



on the platform of Googlethere are several options to make payments with wallets using cell phones with NFC. They are between them GooglePay Y SamsungPay.

The rule Apple seems to perennially bump into

The conduct would violate Article 102 of the Treaty on the Operation of the European Union which prohibits the abuse of a dominant market position.

The European Union has specified that it has also been investigating Apple for online restrictions and the denial of access to Apple since June 2020. ApplePay to rivals.