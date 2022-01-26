Apple Pays $ 100,000 for Mac Bug Discovery – Hi-tech

Apple paid a student $ 100,500 to discover a security flaw in his systems. His name is Ryan Pickren and he was responsible for identifying a bug that could allow hackers to obtain live images from the webcam of Mac computers. The reward is part of the Apple Security Bounty, the program with which the American giant grants anyone who discovers cyber vulnerabilities in apps and products.

After the student’s discovery, Cupertino fixed the flaw with a software update. According to the documentation sent by Pickren, through the bug a third-party user could not only exploit the microphone and the camera of the Mac but also spy on the contents on the screen and access the personal accounts of the victim through a browser, such as Safari, if it had been used to browse social media profiles, banking information and much more. In a test run, it was possible to read the contents of iCloud, Facebook and PayPal remotely.

The only action required by the legitimate owner, to give way to the exploitation of the flaw, was the opening of a corrupt website, which would then start the installation of a program useful to use the vulnerability. A good reason, the experts recall, to always be wary of files received via email or chat, coming from unknown contacts and dubious content. The consequent risk, as the boy says, is to give the entire system into the hands of hackers, with the opportunity to download other viruses for future access. With an update of macOS, Apple has closed the problem of which, to date, no concrete uses are known.