Apple plans to kill the iPhone mini. But there are many reasons to keep him alive

With each cycle of rumors of a new generation of iPhone, there are changes that are not always to the user’s liking. One of them ensures that the iPhone 14 will leave behind the mini version in favor of an iPhone 14 Max. A change in which the smallest new generation iPhone would be 6.1 inches.

This is one of those rumors that we would like not to come true, at least the part related to the iPhone mini. Because there are many reasons why this model is still alive.

A mini that does not finish curdling

With the iPhone 12 mini, Apple launched four new iPhones in a single generation for the first time. It happened in October 2020 and signs appeared almost from the beginning that pointed to a low interest on the part of the users. Back in December, Flurry made it clear that the iPhone 12 mini accounted for an eighth of the sales of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which was the reference model at the time.

In January 2021, several analysts pointed out that the iPhone 12 mini was having lower adoption than expected in Europe and the US. By February, it only accounted for 5% of all sales of that generation of iPhone. April placed the mini model with just 4% of total sales. And already in June, there was an analysis firm that assured that the iPhone 12 mini had been discontinued prematurely.





Some time later, from CIRP they pointed out that the iPhone 12 mini had only 4% about the sales. On the same level as the iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020, two older phones. We could dismiss these studies indicating that they are not official figures, since Apple does not disclose them. Nor would it be the first time that an analysis firm is wrong or that its study only reflects a part of the total market.

With the evolution of sales of the first iPhone mini, the gradual mandate of users towards larger screens is clear

But the truth is that the feeling is unanimous among analysts, something rarely seen in the industry. The iPhone 12 mini did not have the expected result and consumers have not received it with open arms as expected.

The iPhone mini deserves its own model





Yesterday we analyzed the iPhone SE 2022. We talked about how it is a model that serves aun specific group of users looking for reliability in a family layout. And we said that a small percentage of a very large number are still many millions of users. The same thing happens with the iPhone mini.

Some users are looking for a compact model that does not compromise the rest of the key features of an iPhone: battery, camera, screen, processor, Face ID. The iPhone SE meets any of these points, but its design is outdated for this type of user. Having a larger diagonal, without going over, in a compact body is only achieved with Face ID.





And it is that the iPhone mini are slightly smaller than the iPhone SE: 7mm shorter, 3mm narrower and just as wide. In addition, they are a little lighter, weighing around 11 grams less. Despite all this, its screen goes from 4.7 inches on the iPhone SE to 5.4 inches on the mini. If a user is looking for a compact smartphone, not only from Apple but from any other manufacturer, the only alternative for him is an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini.

These iPhone are identical to their middle brothers, because the only thing that changes is the size of the screen. And the price, which is 100 euros less. If Apple removes this model from its range, it means that they will have to go to the 6.1-inch iPhone, leaving a large gap until the iPhone SE. Not only in inches, but also in price.

Another rumor ensures that the iPhone 14 Pro will be the only one to release the A16 chip. While the iPhone 14 would maintain the A15 Bionic chip of the current generation. It is possible that both rumors are related and serve to lower the price and take the place of an iPhone mini that would cease to exist, something that we do not like at all.